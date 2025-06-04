The Loyalists Return to Lamoureux Park

Seaway News

For something totally different in Lamoureux Park, join us on Saturday June 7, 2025 when the Cornwall Community Museum launches History on the Porch. This first of a series of events will commemorate the arrival of the Loyalists who landed on our shores on June 6, 1784. Hear the stories of the hardships that drove these Loyalists from their comfortable homes in New York, the horrendous tales of their travels to reach their new homes and how they survived and thrived and built what became today’s Cornwall and SDG. Meet the ancestors of many of the today’s citizens as they tell their stories. Watch as they draw for the lot of land where they would settle. Take part in the lot drawing experience by drawing for a lot and having a chance to win a participation award. Will you get forest, fields, rocks or swamp for your land? History on the Porch will be held from 2-3 pm on the Porch at the Museum at 160 Water Street West. Admission is free. Bring your own chair.