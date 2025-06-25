The Ontario SPCA supports more than 60 animals during spay/neuter and wellness event in Akwesasne

Seaway News

More than 60 animals were spayed or neutered during an animal wellness event in Akwesasne, hosted by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society in partnership with the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne.

A total 53 dogs and 10 cats were spayed or neutered at the event, which was held June 13-15, preventing close to an estimated 3,300 potentially unplanned puppies and kittens. The MASH-style event also included 16 animal wellness appointments. Held at the Kawehno:ke Recreation Center, the clinic provided essential services to Akwesasronon families and their beloved pets.

“Akwesasne Compliance would like to extend a heartfelt Nia:wenkowa (thank you very much) to the Ontario SPCA, veterinarians, veterinary technicians, veterinary students, volunteers, and organizers who made the recent MASH Spay and Neuter Clinic a success,” says Compliance Officer Josh Mitchell at Akwesasne Compliance. “The dedicated team worked tirelessly to ensure every animal received the highest standard of care. Many cats and dogs were seen over the three days, and each family was met with compassion, professionalism, and genuine care. Your efforts went above and beyond, and your kindness did not go unnoticed.”

The Ontario SPCA is committed to reaching underserved communities with its MASH-style spay/neuter and wellness clinics. These portable outreach events are designed to be easily packed up and transported to wherever they are needed, including remote communities.Through community support services, the Ontario SPCA wants to keep animals out of shelters and with the people who love them.

“We’re proud to work alongside our neighbours in Akwesasne to bring these vital animal wellness services to the community,” says Bonnie Bishop, Eastern Regional Manager of Community Outreach Services with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Spay/neuter and wellness events like this are an important part of animal health and population management. It’s heartening to see communities so engaged in creating a healthier future for animals. Together, we’re making a difference.”

The Ontario SPCA has been working with the community of Akwesasne for a number of years to make basic animal wellness services more accessible.

For more information on the Ontario SPCA’s mobile animal wellness services, visit ontariospca.ca/mobileservices