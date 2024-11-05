The Ontario SPCA’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery jackpot is now over $100,000

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Fall Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery jackpot is now over $100,000.

The Grand Prize draw takes place on Nov. 7 and one lucky winner will take home a life-changing amount of money. The jackpot currently sits at $101,000, but the more tickets sold, the higher that number will grow. Tickets are $10 for 10 tickets, $20 for 40 tickets, $40 for 200 tickets or $75 for 500 tickets.

The Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery is a rewarding opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of animals in need. By purchasing a ticket, you’re not only entering for a chance to win, but you’re also helping animals across the province.

“It takes considerable resources to make second chances possible for animals in need,” says Jennifer Bluhm, Vice President of Community Outreach Services, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “The funds raised from the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will allow us to expand our support to communities across the province to help more animals in need.”

Don’t miss out on your chance to win big while helping animals. Tickets can be purchased online at ontariospcalottery.ca

Lottery License No. RAF1407468