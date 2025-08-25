The school buses get ready to roll

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

With the start of school approaching, buses will be back on the local roads with kids waiting to be picked up. For some students, this is the first time they will be heading off to school and riding the bus. Everyone should refresh themselves with the safety rules on being a passenger on a school bus and being a driver sharing the roads with buses.

In Ontario, there are 20,000 school purpose vehicles and buses travelling 1.8 million kilometres every day. One of the local bus companies, Switzer-Carty Transportation Services Inc., has 162 routes in SDG Counties, servicing 43 schools, covering areas in Stormont and Glengarry, having purchased the Roxborough Bus Lines. Some drivers are on the job by 5:30 a.m., depending on their first location for picking up students and to ensure they maintain their schedules. Locally, the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO) is the transportation consortium for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) and the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) that sets the routes for school buses. Together with the bus companies, they establish the distance for those that walk to school, which students take the bus and where to best locate a centralized bus stop, keeping in mind there might be some students as young as four riding the bus.

In Canada, school buses are painted their distinctive yellow colour and must meet federally defined regulations and structural standards specifically to ensure the safety of passengers. Reinforced joints, stability control and compartmentalized seat design are just a few of the mandated standards, long with flashing lights, stop sign and extended arm across the front of the bus to keep students safe.

School bus drivers are always in need; for regular, everyday routes, for charter buses and as spares in case another driver is unable to cover their route. According to Vikki Manning, Director of Safety & Training for Switzer-Carty Transportation Services Inc., school bus drivers qualify for the position with a clean driver’s abstract, having had a criminal check, having a valid Ontario Class G license and must be at least 21 years old. These bus driver recruits then have extensive training to obtain a commercial class license either E or B. The training takes approximately three weeks to complete before a bus driver is fully qualified. With the larger buses being close to 40 feet in length, maneuvering the vehicle on narrow streets certainly takes skill.

The team at Switzer-Carty offers tips for those riding the school buses:

1. Always remain seated facing the front with your backpack on your lap when the bus is in motion

2. Use a normal inside talking voice

3. No eating or drinking on the bus

4. If you need to cross the street to get on or off the bus, please wait for the driver to tell you it is safe to cross the road (driver will using a sweeping motion with their hand and arm to advise it is safe to cross)

5. If you are bringing balls on the bus, make sure they are in a bag if they do not fit in the backpack

6. Listen to the driver’s instructions and follow the safety rules on the bus

As the new school year approaches, Vikki Manning from Switzer-Carty reminds drivers, “If you see a bus with the yellow flashing over head lights, this is warning drivers that the bus is about to stop – good indication there are children in the area and drivers should take extra care when around the bus.” Drivers need to remain aware as they travel along the roadways that school buses make frequent stops. Vikki Manning also reminds drivers to never pass a school bus with the overhead lights flashing as this is an indication that children are either getting on or getting off the bus. Together, communities can ensure the safe transportation of students to their places of learning.