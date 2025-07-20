The Third Annual Grand Parade for Dundas Manor Returns to Winchester Join the Walk. Support the Cause. Celebrate Community.

Seaway News

The WDMH Foundation is thrilled to announce the return of The Grand Parade (TGP) to Winchester on Sunday, September 21, 2025. This family-friendly, fully accessible fundraising walk invites residents of Dundas County and beyond to walk, donate, or sponsor in support of the new Dundas Manor.

Participants can register as individuals or as part of a team, and everyone is encouraged to dress up in fun costumes to add to the festive spirit! The event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. at the Community Care Building (530 Fred Street), with 2.5 km and 5 km route options. Along the way, walkers will enjoy a rest stop treat and return to a celebratory BBQ lunch, complete with complimentary snacks, coffee, face painting, music, and more.

“Can’t join us on the 21st? No problem!” adds Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “You can still participate by choosing the ‘walking offsite’ option and walk wherever and whenever works for you.”

Those who raise $150 or more (or $75 for youth) will receive the iconic TGP T-shirt to wear proudly during the walk. To register, donate, or learn more, visit: https://thegrandparade.org/location/winchester.

“This is our third year participating in The Grand Parade, and it’s a key part of our journey toward raising $18 million for the new Dundas Manor,” says Cindy Ault Peters, Executive Director of the WDMH Foundation. “We’re so close—just $3.5 million to go! Thanks to our amazing community, we’ve already raised nearly $140,000 through the past two events.”

The WDMH Foundation extends heartfelt thanks to its generous returning sponsors, including Lead Sponsor Bill’s Towing & Recovery, as well as Main Street Clothing, Mountain Orchards, Glengarry Outhouses, CC Squared Photography, Winchester Foodland, Winchester Tim Hortons, Soundtastic Productions and Giant Tiger Morrisburg.

Let’s walk together to build a better future for long-term care in our community!

For information on how to register as an individual or a team, or to inquire about sponsoring the event, please contact Justine Plummer atJPlummer@wdmh.on.ca or call 343-543-0069.

To learn more about the Dundas Manor Redevelopment Campaign, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 613-774-2422 ext. 6169 orcpeters@wdmh.on.ca.