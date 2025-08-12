The “U-Shape” where friendships grow

August 12, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Comment count:
The “U-Shape” where friendships grow
Pictured L-R: Levi - Josiah - Joshua - Sam - Zachary - Teresa - Shanelle (Photo : Jenelle Bulloch photo)

NICK PAYMENT

In a world where screens often compete for children’s attention, there’s a small cul-de-sac on Champlain drive where play is still beautifully simple. Tucked under the shade of sturdy trees, the “U-Shape” has become a cherished gathering spot for a group of local kids, a place where imagination runs free and friendships grow stronger every day.

For these children, the U-Shape isn’t just a patch of grass; it’s a sanctuary. A safe space where they can come together, build forts, share laughter, and create adventures. Here, there are no devices or structured schedules-just kids being kids.

Recently, the U-Shape crew decided it was time to give their special spot some love. Armed with rakes, bags, and a lot of determination, they worked side by side to clean and refresh their tree house area. Their smiles tell the story of pride and ownership in a space that truly belongs to them.

Why does this matter? Safe outdoor spaces are more than just play areas-they’re building blocks for connection, confidence, and community. The U-Shape represents what every neighbourhood needs: a place where children feel free, included, and inspired.

In Their Own Words -“We love the U-Shape because…

Sam Payment, 12: “It’s a fun place to hang out and big enough to play sports”

Shanelle Cadieux, 9: “I love playing with my friends, it’s so much fun”

Teresa, 9: “…it’s very fun to play there and it’s like our own hangout spot where friends can meet. It’s perfect.”

Josiah, 7: “…we are a kids’ club and it’s only kids, but any kids can come, and it’s super fun.”

Levi, 9: “I like hanging out with my friends there. We play lots of fun games. “

Joshua, 6: “it’s fun to go there and just hang out.”

Proudly,The Champlain Moms. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Police Blotter August 12.2025
Local News

Police Blotter August 12.2025

FAIL TO COMPLY, UTTERING THREATS Cornwall, ON - A 38-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 11, 2025, and charged with fail to comply with undertaking and uttering…