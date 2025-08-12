The “U-Shape” where friendships grow

NICK PAYMENT

In a world where screens often compete for children’s attention, there’s a small cul-de-sac on Champlain drive where play is still beautifully simple. Tucked under the shade of sturdy trees, the “U-Shape” has become a cherished gathering spot for a group of local kids, a place where imagination runs free and friendships grow stronger every day.

For these children, the U-Shape isn’t just a patch of grass; it’s a sanctuary. A safe space where they can come together, build forts, share laughter, and create adventures. Here, there are no devices or structured schedules-just kids being kids.

Recently, the U-Shape crew decided it was time to give their special spot some love. Armed with rakes, bags, and a lot of determination, they worked side by side to clean and refresh their tree house area. Their smiles tell the story of pride and ownership in a space that truly belongs to them.

Why does this matter? Safe outdoor spaces are more than just play areas-they’re building blocks for connection, confidence, and community. The U-Shape represents what every neighbourhood needs: a place where children feel free, included, and inspired.

In Their Own Words -“We love the U-Shape because…

Sam Payment, 12: “It’s a fun place to hang out and big enough to play sports”

Shanelle Cadieux, 9: “I love playing with my friends, it’s so much fun”

Teresa, 9: “…it’s very fun to play there and it’s like our own hangout spot where friends can meet. It’s perfect.”

Josiah, 7: “…we are a kids’ club and it’s only kids, but any kids can come, and it’s super fun.”

Levi, 9: “I like hanging out with my friends there. We play lots of fun games. “

Joshua, 6: “it’s fun to go there and just hang out.”

Proudly,The Champlain Moms.