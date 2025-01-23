Theft charges

January 23, 2025 at 10 h 55 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Theft charges
(Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

The Cornwall Police Service charged Ashley Rivette, 29, of Cornwall, with theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

It is alleged Dec. 27, the woman stole a motor vehicle and was later observed by a member of the CPS to be operating the motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.

Shoplifting confrontation

Cody Beauchamp, 32, of St. Andrews West, was charged January 21 with two counts of theft after he allegedly shoplifted twice on the same day. It is alleged he shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business and later at a Ninth Street West business, where he engaged in a physical altercation with a loss prevention officer.

Impaired charge

Prabhjot Singh, 23, of Ottawa, was charged January 22 with impaired driving after police responded to a complaint in the area of Second Street East.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Fraud, assault, theft charges
Local News

Fraud, assault, theft charges

A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was charged Nov. 15 with three counts of assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of failing to comply with a probation…

Assault, theft charges
Local News

Assault, theft charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 35-year-old Cornwall man with domestic assault. It is alleged Nov. 11, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend. His name was not released…

Local News

Trafficking, theft charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Kyle McKenna, 30, of Cornwall, with impaired driving, possession of an illicit drug (methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking…