Theft charges

The Cornwall Police Service charged Ashley Rivette, 29, of Cornwall, with theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

It is alleged Dec. 27, the woman stole a motor vehicle and was later observed by a member of the CPS to be operating the motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.

Shoplifting confrontation

Cody Beauchamp, 32, of St. Andrews West, was charged January 21 with two counts of theft after he allegedly shoplifted twice on the same day. It is alleged he shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business and later at a Ninth Street West business, where he engaged in a physical altercation with a loss prevention officer.

Impaired charge

Prabhjot Singh, 23, of Ottawa, was charged January 22 with impaired driving after police responded to a complaint in the area of Second Street East.