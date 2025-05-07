These cookies are good for your health

Tim Hortons outlets in Alexandria and on Highland Road in Dunvegan sold Smile Cookies during the annual campaign, with all proceeds going to the Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) Foundation.

In 2024, 4,700 cookies were sold. Lyne Laferrière, General Manager of Tim Hortons Alexandria, was hoping to sell 8,000 this year. By noon of the first day, 680 cookies had been purchased.

Participating in the cookie decorating event at the Tim Hortons in Alexandria were MP Eric Duncan; Jamie MacDonald, Mayor of North Glengarry; Robert Alldred-Hughes, President & CEO, HGMH; Kayla MacGillivray, Chief Human Resources Officer, HGMH; Rachel Romany, Vice President Clinical Services, Quality & Chief Nursing Executive, HGMH; Frédérique Théorêt, Executive Director of the HGMH Foundation.

In a friendly race, Alldred-Hughes was the faster icer.

Some 13 companies in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry pre-purchased 1,000 cookies for employees.

Alexandria’s residents have been great supporters of the Smile Cookie program, making Tim Hortons on Main Street one of the biggest sellers of cookies.

Last year, close to $9,000 was raised to support the hospital and its fundraising initiatives. This year’s proceeds will go towards the $3.1million needed to purchase a computerized tomography (CT) scanner that will offer significant advancement to the diagnostic services at HGMH. Instead of having to transfer patients to Cornwall or Hawkesbury, patients will be assessed in Alexandria using the CT scanner, saving time and in urgent cases, saving lives.