By Richard Mahoney
Francois Landry

North Stormont Mayor Francois Landry has issued the following statement concerning the most recent tragedy on Highway 138.

“On behalf of North Stormont council and staff, I wish to add heartfelt condolences to the family of Amanda Maloney and our community at large, following a tragic accident on Highway 138 over the weekend.

We are saddened that yet another fatality on Highway 138 has claimed the life of a local mother, business owner and community champion.

These tragedies must end.

As many know, North Stormont has been working diligently with our neighbours in South Stormont and SDG Counties to advocate for increased safety protocols on Highway 138. Our position remains that turning lanes, passing lanes and a host of other measures must be instituted on Highway 138.

This message has been relayed to provincial officials on countless occasions.

We welcome today’s announcement from MPP Nolan Quinn. MPP Quinn assures us that the provincial government will be taking the necessary steps to increase safety on Highway 138, with further details to come later this year.

North Stormont will continue to work with our partners to ensure these measures are effective and completed in a respectful timeframe.”

 

