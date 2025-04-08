Things are going Epic at HGMH

Things are going Epic at Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, as the institution has joined the Atlas Alliance’s digital health records system, which includes a network of 16 health-care organizations in Eastern Ontario.

By fall 2026, patients and health-care providers at any of the 16 partner organizations will have access to the health records they need with just a few clicks. This enables them all to securely store, access and share patient health information, allowing for more seamless patient care throughout the community. Patients visiting these providers will also be able to access their own health records through the MyChart patient portal.

“This integration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing patient care through digital innovation,” said Robert Alldred-Hughes, President & CEO of HGMH. “With a unified digital health records system, our patients will experience more coordinated care, and our health-care teams will have instant access to the critical information they need to make informed decisions”

By connecting more hospitals and health-care partners through a single digital health records system, hosted through Epic, the Atlas Alliance continues working to improve patient care through strong partnerships and collaboration, contributing to a more efficient, patient-centered health system.

The principles of privacy and confidentiality will be strictly adhered to by all Atlas Alliance partner hospitals, says the HGMH.