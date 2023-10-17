Third Annual Shane Levac Memorial Concert

October 17, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 34 min on October 16, 2023
Jason Setnyk
Third Annual Shane Levac Memorial Concert
(Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall, Ontario – The Third Annual Shane Levac memorial concert at La Maison Tavern / The House on October 14, 2023 with donations going to the Ehlers-Danlos Society. The line-up includes Grungebot, Easy Goes, J.D. Howard, and more. Pictured here is Easy Goes with bassist Matt Levac (on hte left) who was in Freeway and several other bands with Shane.

“It was great seeing so many faces. Shane would have been so stoked,” said Matt Levac on social media.

Shane Levac was a father, husband, and friend to so many. For over 20 years he was a drummer for many Cornwall, Ontario bands including The Trench Down Oddities and Struggle. He played many concerts including Cornwall’s Lift Off opening for Down with Webster, and at Murphy’s Inn opening for bands like Belvedere and Raised Fist.

