Third generation owners continue legacy of care

After four years of behind the scene planning and three decades of dedication by the Kinnear family, work will soon begin on the construction of their new long-term care facility Ted Laurier Place.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the future facility was held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 on location at 950 Tollgate Avenue, Cornwall. Surrounded by local politicians, excited supporters made up of family and dedicated staff from the Kinnear’s current long term care facility, Sandfield Place.

The future Ted Laurier Place will be a single level 128-bed long-term care and retirement home.

It will boast more practicality, convenience and comfort for the residents, which is what both David and Stephanie Kinnear are most looking forward too. It was evident in conversations with them that the resident’s quality of life is paramount. There was a theme and feeling of a family centric community that was mentioned several times by all who shared words of congratulations.

SD&G MPP Nolan Quinn and John Jordan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care both spoke to the importance of growth and the province’s commitment to enhancing care. “Our seniors helped build the province we live in today. When Ted Laurier Place is complete, it will mean 128 residents have a new place to call home in the community they helped build,” said Jordan.

This initiative is part of the Ontario government’s $6.4 billion commitment to build more than 30,000 new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded beds across the province. Ted Laurier Place is one of many long-term care homes now under construction in Ontario. Since January 2023 dozens of projects representing both new and upgrades to modern design standards have begun.

The Ontario government’s goal is to drastically improve long-term care and to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve. This plan is built on four pillars: staffing and care; quality and enforcement; building modern, safe and comfortable homes; and connecting seniors with faster, more convenient access to the services they need.

Sandfield Place, located on Emma Avenue in Cornwall opened in 1991 as a 28 bed retirement facility, years later it was expanded to what you see today by second generation owners and now third generation owners David and Stephanie and their team, will continue the legacy of care and tradition of expanding possibilities for our aging population.

What’s in a name? Laurier Laurin was a beloved resident of Sandfield Place for 29 years until his passing in 2022. He is survived by his longtime roommate and friend, Ted Kinnear, whom is looking forward to the move. The new home is expected to be completed and welcoming its first residents in late 2025.