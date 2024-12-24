Thirteenth and Sydney Roundabout Completed

December 24, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 13 min on December 19, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
By Colleen Parette
Comment count:
Thirteenth and Sydney Roundabout Completed
Nathan Guindon (Project Supervisor), Benjamen Sinfield (Project Supervisor), Alexandre Boileau (Municipal Engineer), Michael Fawthrop (General Manager of Infrastructure and Municipal Works), Justin Towndale (Mayor), Brian Kelly (Forman, Cornwall Gravel Company Ltd.), and Ryan Wetzel (Forman, Cornwall Gravel Company Ltd.) at the recently completed roundabout at Thirteenth and Sydney. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall’s new roundabout at the intersection of Thirteenth Street East, Sydney Street, Lemay Street, and Reneal Street is officially complete. The $5 million project, part of Phase 3 of the Lemay Street extension, was largely funded by the Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), which covered approximately 70% of the costs.

Unlike the traffic circle on Brookdale Avenue, this modern roundabout is designed to improve safety and traffic efficiency. Roundabouts reduce the likelihood of high-speed collisions by requiring drivers to yield upon entry and travel in a single direction around the central island. This design contrasts with traffic circles, which often rely on stop signs or signals and may lead to more frequent stop-and-go traffic.

Mayor Justin Towndale highlighted the significance of the new infrastructure, stating, “With the new roundabout at Sydney Street and Thirteenth Street now complete, we’ve taken an important step in improving both safety and traffic flow in our community. This project is part of our ongoing efforts to improve Cornwall’s infrastructure. As we continue to grow, I would like to acknowledge the work done by our city team and contractors.”

The new roundabout is expected to ease congestion and support safer navigation for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians at this busy intersection.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Santa and his reindeer given flight clearance
Local News

Santa and his reindeer given flight clearance

South Glengarry Councillors officially gave Santa and his reindeer flight clearance over the Township by proclaiming the airspace will…