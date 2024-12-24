Thirteenth and Sydney Roundabout Completed

Cornwall’s new roundabout at the intersection of Thirteenth Street East, Sydney Street, Lemay Street, and Reneal Street is officially complete. The $5 million project, part of Phase 3 of the Lemay Street extension, was largely funded by the Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), which covered approximately 70% of the costs.

Unlike the traffic circle on Brookdale Avenue, this modern roundabout is designed to improve safety and traffic efficiency. Roundabouts reduce the likelihood of high-speed collisions by requiring drivers to yield upon entry and travel in a single direction around the central island. This design contrasts with traffic circles, which often rely on stop signs or signals and may lead to more frequent stop-and-go traffic.

Mayor Justin Towndale highlighted the significance of the new infrastructure, stating, “With the new roundabout at Sydney Street and Thirteenth Street now complete, we’ve taken an important step in improving both safety and traffic flow in our community. This project is part of our ongoing efforts to improve Cornwall’s infrastructure. As we continue to grow, I would like to acknowledge the work done by our city team and contractors.”

The new roundabout is expected to ease congestion and support safer navigation for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians at this busy intersection.