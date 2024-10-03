Thousands Gather for Truth and Reconciliation

There was a sea of orange as thousands gathered at Lamoureux Park in Cornwall on September 30, 2024, to mark the National Day for Truth andReconciliation (also known as Orange Shirt Day), an event honouring the survivors and descendants of Canada’s residential schools.

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, in collaboration with the Native North American Travelling College, the City of Cornwall, the Children’s Aid Society of SD&G, and Akwesasronon Sonatanoron, organized the event, which featured songs, dances, and stories from survivors. Students from local schools also attended, joining thousands of others in commemorating the day.

Carolyn Francis, with the Akwesasne Representative and Advocacy Program (ARAP), was the event emcee. Students from Akwesasne Freedom School opened the day with the Ohen Karihwatekwen (Thanksgiving Address).Children performed traditional songs, including Bear Fox’s “Water Song.” Inuit throat singers Lynn Toonoo and Caroline Iqaluk also performed. There was also a circle dance with Aboriginal dancers adorned in traditional regalia to emphasize unity and community.

Former National Chief Phil Fontaine briefly addressed the crowd after being introduced by organizers. Fontaine’s remarks followed his keynote speech at the Children’s Treatment Centre breakfast earlier in the day. At 11 a.m., a national moment of silence was observed to honour survivors and remember the many children who never returned home from residential schools.

Rick Oakes, Executive Director of Akwesasronon Sonatanoron, spoke passionately about the atrocities of the residential school system, stating, “Children were forcibly removed from their homes and sent to over 140institutions. Many children were beaten and sexually abused. It is estimated that over 6,000 children died at these institutions.”

He emphasized the importance of truth and reconciliation, adding, “Generations of Indigenous peoples suffered lifelong emotional damage. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, established in 2008, sought todocument these horrors and make recommendations to heal the relationshipbetween Canada and Indigenous nations.”

The event continued into the afternoon with traditional crafts, such as basket weaving and corn husk doll-making, while vendors sold orange shirts and Indigenous art and jewellery. The event concluded with a closing address from Akwesasne Freedom School students.

This year’s Orange Shirt Day served as a powerful and continued reminder of the resilience of Indigenous communities and the ongoing journey of healing and reconciliation.