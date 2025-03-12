Three Alexandria residents charged with trafficking

Three Alexandria residents have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Alexandria, reports the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment.

Lawrence Hushard, 61, Richard Lajoie, 71, and Andreas Tsassis, 55, have been charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Hushard has also been charged with possession of a Schedule 3 substance.

Tsassis faces additional two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Hushard and Lajoie have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall April 17.

Tsassis was remanded in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court again March 25.

The arrests came as a result of an investigation that began in January.

The three were apprehended March 11 when members of the OPP East Region Community Street Crime Unit, assisted by officers from the SD&G detachment, executed a search warrant at a residence on Victoria Street West. Officers were assisted at the scene by North Glengarry Bylaw Enforcement and the North Glengarry Fire Services.

Officers seized suspected cocaine and suspected psilocybin, as well as an imitation handgun and items typically associated with drug trafficking.