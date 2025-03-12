Three Alexandria residents charged with trafficking

March 12, 2025 at 12 h 36 min
Reading time: 1 min
Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Three Alexandria residents charged with trafficking

Three Alexandria residents have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Alexandria, reports the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment.

Lawrence Hushard, 61, Richard Lajoie, 71, and Andreas Tsassis, 55, have been charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Hushard has also been charged with possession of a Schedule 3 substance.

Tsassis faces additional two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Hushard and Lajoie have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall April 17.

Tsassis was remanded in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court again March 25.

The arrests came as a result of an investigation that began in January.

The three were apprehended March 11 when members of the OPP East Region Community Street Crime Unit, assisted by officers from the SD&G detachment, executed a search warrant at a residence on Victoria Street West. Officers were assisted at the scene by North Glengarry Bylaw Enforcement and the North Glengarry Fire Services.

Officers seized suspected cocaine and suspected psilocybin, as well as an imitation handgun and items typically associated with drug trafficking.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Bracing for tariffs
Local News

Bracing for tariffs

As the impact of Donald Trump's U.S. tariffs reverberates through Cornwall's business community, local leaders and entrepreneurs are voicing their concerns over rising costs,…