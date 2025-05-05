Three charged with drug possession

May 5, 2025 at 14 h 17 min
Reading time: 30 s
Submitted article
Comment count:
Three charged with drug possession

The Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry (SD&G) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three individuals with possession of illegal drugs.

April 30, shortly before 10 p.m., OPP officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE checkpoint at the On Route on Highway 401 in South Dundas. The investigation led to the seizure of suspected cocaine and heroin.

Jasanprit Singh, 26, of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, and driving without a permit.

Bhupinder Singh, 29, of Brampton, was charged with obstructing a peace officer, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance and failure to wear a seat belt.

Harmanjeet Singh, 25, of Hamilton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Three Alexandria residents charged with trafficking
Local News

Three Alexandria residents charged with trafficking

Three Alexandria residents have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Alexandria, reports the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry…

Weapon, drug charges
Local News

Weapon, drug charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 44-year-old Cornwall man with unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession for the purpose of distributing drugs and three counts…

Assault, weapon charges
Local News

Assault, weapon charges

A 19-year-old man from Cornwall faces a slew of charges after he was arrested April 14 by Cornwall Police Service officers. He has been charged with domestic assault, domestic…