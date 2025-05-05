Three charged with drug possession

The Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry (SD&G) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three individuals with possession of illegal drugs.

April 30, shortly before 10 p.m., OPP officers stopped a vehicle at a RIDE checkpoint at the On Route on Highway 401 in South Dundas. The investigation led to the seizure of suspected cocaine and heroin.

Jasanprit Singh, 26, of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, and driving without a permit.

Bhupinder Singh, 29, of Brampton, was charged with obstructing a peace officer, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance and failure to wear a seat belt.

Harmanjeet Singh, 25, of Hamilton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance.