Three charged with trafficking

The SD&G Detachment of the OPP has charged three individuals with trafficking illegal drugs following an investigation that began in April.

September 5, the East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), assisted by members of the Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team and Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau executed multiple search warrants at addresses in Long Sault, Ingleside and Cornwall. The operation also included the OPP Physical Surveillance Unit, Biker Enforcement Unit, Cornwall Police and members of SD&G OPP.

Three individuals were arrested.

Canadian currency, a taser, imitation firearms, machetes, Loners MC attire and items and suspected cocaine were seized.

A 78-year-old from Long Sault was charged with: •Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine •Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

A 33-year-old from Valleyfield, Quebec, was charged with: •Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine