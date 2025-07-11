Three-Night Bond Festival to Support CTC

JASON SETNYK

Following the success of the first sold-out event that raised over $50,000, the James Bond Festival is returning to the Port Theatre from July 24 to 26 with even more glamour, star power, and 007-inspired excitement-all in support of the Children’s Treatment Centre.

Co-organized by Sean Adams and his son Nikolai Adams under the Filmizon.com banner, this three-night event-billed as Licence to Thrill-promises music, movie magic, celebrity appearances, exclusive collectibles, and even a chance to win diamonds.

“We’re bringing something cool to the community, raising money, helping the children in our community-and having fun doing it,” said co-organizer Nikolai Adams. “I’ve been a Bond fan since I was a kid, so this is really a dream.”

The festivities begin Thursday, July 24 with The Music of James Bond performed by The Espionage Orchestra, a 13-piece ensemble featuring members from the National Arts Centre and Montreal Symphony Orchestra. “It’s like a mini big band. They’ll take you from the Sean Connery era all the way to Daniel Craig,” said Adams.

On Friday, July 25, audiences will be treated to a special screening of Thunderball (1965) introduced by Martine Beswick, who also starred in From Russia With Love. A live Q&A will follow. The next evening, The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) screens with special guest Caroline Munro, who played the iconic villainess Naomi.

Both actresses are flying in from the UK for the event and will participate in post-film discussions and autograph sessions. “Within a week of asking, they signed on free of charge-just good-hearted people,” said Adams. “To have two of the main Bond girls from arguably the best Connery and Moore films is pretty exciting, especially for Cornwall.”

Limited edition silkscreen posters designed by Cornwall artist Stacey Case will be sold for $50, with all proceeds going to the Children’s Treatment Centre. “We’re using a blue tone for Thunderball, which fits its aquatic theme, and a Soviet red for The Spy Who Loved Me. Both stars will sign their respective posters,” said Adams.

Each movie night also includes a diamond giveaway courtesy of Pommier Jewellers, red carpet photo ops with Bond cutouts, themed martinis, and an auction of rare vintage movie posters.

Tickets for the orchestra night start at $40; film nights are $75 each or $125 for both. For full event details, visit theporttheatre.com or check The Port Theatre’s Facebook page.

“This is about more than Bond,” Adams added. “The Children’s Treatment Centre has done so much good in this community since the ’90s. Supporting them means supporting our future.”