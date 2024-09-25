Thrill-Seekers Rappel to Raise Funds for United Way

The annual “Over the Edge” fundraiser for United Way Centraide SDG took place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, with more than 30brave participants rappelling down the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation building in Cornwall. The event raised significant funds to support poverty alleviation efforts across Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry.

Gerard McDonald, Chair of the United Way Centraide SDG,participated in the event and shared his thoughts after making the descent. “The experience—I’ll be honest with you—was a little scary, stepping out over the edge. But once you realize all the ropes, buckles, and safety backups are in place, you feel safe coming down,” he said. “Our goal with this event, like everything we do at United Way, is to raise money for the community and spend it in various ways to help out. We support the homeless, organizationslike the Boys and Girls Club, and other social services in Cornwall and across SDG.”

McDonald added a fun twist to his participation by wearing a Spider-Man costume, which earned him an extra donation. “One of myrelatives said they’d give me an extra 100 bucks if I wore a Spider-Man outfit. So, I took them up on the challenge and got the extra 100 bucks.”

Youth Director Jacob Pilon also took part in the event, rappelling down the building alongside his mother. “The United Way does a lot of good for our community, especially during these tough times. Fundraising with my mom was a great bonding experience, and rappelling down the building was incredible. I’d definitely do it again and recommend it to anyone interested in supporting a good cause,” Pilon said.

The event drew an enthusiastic crowd of supporters who cheered on the participants. In addition, there were a number of vendors, and theKinsmen Club of Cornwall provided a BBQ.

The funds raised will go toward supporting vital United Way programs and services in the region, helping those most in need amid the rising cost of living. The total raised will be announced soon