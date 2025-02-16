Throwing Stones Bonspiel Raises $15,000 for Tim’s Camp

February 16, 2025
Throwing Stones Bonspiel Raises $15,000 for Tim’s Camp
Tim Hortons franchisees Darryn and Annise McPhail at the Throwing Stones Bonspiel, which raised $15,000 for the Tim Hortons Camp Foundation. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The inaugural Throwing Stones: Curling and Comedy for Camp bonspiel was a resounding success, raising $15,000 for the Tim Hortons Camp Foundation on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The sold-out event at the Cornwall Curling Club featured 24 teams, a ribeye and shrimp dinner, and a comedy show with Dan Allaire, Tavis Maplesden, and Lewis Hill. The funds raised will help send local children to camp, providing them with an amazing experience.

“This is an awesome event,” said Spencer Huntington of BGC Cornwall/SDG, who participated in the bonspiel. “It’s been run completely smoothly from the get-go, and I think everyone here is having a great day.”

Tim Hortons franchisee Darryn McPhail, who co-organized the event with his wife Annise, emphasized the impact of the fundraiser. “A lot of people think we’re only sending kids from big cities like Toronto or Ottawa, but these are kids from our own backyard,” McPhail said. “It’s a life-changing experience for the kids that go. When they return, there’s a new shine to them, a new confidence, a new aura.”

McPhail also praised the Cornwall Curling Club for its generosity. “They’ve gone above and beyond, donating time, ice—everything—to make this happen,” he said.

With its great turnout, Throwing Stones is well on its way to becoming an annual tradition in Cornwall.

