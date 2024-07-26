Tim Hortons Camp Day Celebrates 50 Years

July 26, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 31 min on July 18, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Youth Volunteer Anna Russel and Tim Hortons Assistant Manager Ryan Smith on Montreal Road in Cornwall helping to raise funds for Camp Day. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

On July 17, the Tim Hortons on Montreal Road in Cornwall joined locations across North America to celebrate Camp Day. This annual event, now in its 50th year, donates 100% of proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, supporting underprivileged youth.

“We’re collecting money for a campaign to help send kids to camp. We’re also doing a colouring contest for the kids to win prizes,” said Ryan Smith, Assistant Manager. Smith highlighted the event’s significance, saying, “This is the 50th anniversary of Camp Day for Tim Hortons. We raise money so that underprivileged youth can experience activities like kayaking and making new friends.”

The store’s staff also contributed their tips for the day. “Every one of our employees is donating their tips for the day to help send kids to camp,” Smith added. This year, guests could support the cause by purchasing a Camp Day bracelet or a Donation Badge, with proceeds going directly to the camps.

