Tim Mills new CAO

Tim Mills has been named the new chief administrative officer of the City of Cornwall, succeeding Mathieu Fleury who left the post last year.

“With an impressive career spanning more than 30 years, Mr. Mills is poised to bring fresh leadership and a strong sense of community connection to this important role,” says the city.

Mills, who most recently was CAO in South Dundas, has also been CAO of South Glengarry, and was Superintendent of Schools with the Upper Canada District School Board and Executive Director of the Upper Canada Leger Centre for Education and Training. His extensive experience in public service, education, and community development has equipped him with the skills and insight needed to steer the City’s operations toward a bright future, the city says in a press release.

“Mr. Mills was selected through a rigorous search, which attracted a highly qualified pool of candidates. Council is confident that his leadership approach, focus on collaboration, and vision for progress will make a lasting impact on Cornwall.”

“Mr. Mills’ local roots and wealth of experience make him ideal for this important leadership position. I also would like to thank Tracey Bailey for her leadership as the interim CAO during this time,” says Mayor Justin Towndale.

“I’m deeply honoured to be appointed as Cornwall’s CAO,” says Mills. “As someone who has strong ties to this community, I’m passionate about contributing to its growth and success. I look forward to working with Council, City staff, and residents to build on Cornwall’s strengths and continue making it a vibrant and thriving community for everyone.”

He will officially step into his role February 24.