TIM S DOOL is no longer aground

Algoma Central’s 730-foot bulk carrier Tim S. Dool went aground on the Crysler Shoal on November 23. Its location was in U.S. territory, between Crysler Marina and Wilson Hill, NY.

Since then, the tugs OCEAN AQUA, OCEAN TUNDRA and OCEAN CATATUG and the dredger BORROMEE VERREAULT have been involved in freeing her. Smaller utility vessels have also been involved. On the morning of December 16, a Canadian Coast Guard maritime patrol Dash-8 aircraft overflew the site.

Lightering off-loaded some of its cargo (grain bound for the port of Quebec) reduced its draught sufficiently to assist the tugs to free her on finally free her approximately 23 days later. To allow inspection by a diver it was then anchored downstream at the Wilson Anchorage, south of the Battle of Crysler’s Farm Memorial.

On December 16, two of its assisting tugs went back upstream to the Crysler Shoal to start the process of assisting the dredger BORROMEE VERREAULT to return to its Quebec home port. The smaller tugs were already headed downstream, toward the Eisenhower Lock, with the barge (that had been used for lightering) secured between them.

Still to be determined: What caused the Tim S. Dool to go aground?