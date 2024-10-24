Tip leads to several weapons charges

October 24, 2024 at 12 h 13 min
By Richard Mahoney
A tip to the Cornwall Police Service has resulted in a 27-year-old Cornwall man facing several charges.

The list of charges laid against Ryan Fenn includes possession of a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000,  theft of a credit card, identity theft, possession of methamphetamine and failing to comply with a probation order.

Oct. 22, members of the CPS, responding to a police information call, executed a search warrant which found the man was allegedly in possession of weapons and ammunition, meth, break-in instruments and property which was obtained by crime, along with stolen identification cards, credit cards and unused cheques.

Careless storage of a firearm

Lakota Fenn-Raposo, 20, of Cornwall, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2024, and charged with careless storage of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

Oct. 22,  CPS officers executed a search warrant after receiving a tip the man was allegedly in communication with an individual who was engaged in criminal activity. It is also alleged the man was in possession of weapons and ammunition as well as property obtained by crime.

Assault charges

An 18-year-old Cornwall man was charged Oct. 22 with domestic assault, assault causing bodily harm and domestic mischief.

It is alleged on Oct. 22, 2024, the man assaulted his girlfriend, choked her and damaged the woman’s property. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the matter.

Possession of stolen vehicle

Madyson Dugas, 18, of Cornwall, was charged Oct. 22 with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 after she allegedly was in possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

