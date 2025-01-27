Toll rate adjustment

The Seaway International Bridge Corporation Limited (SIBC) has announced an upcoming adjustment to the toll rates for the Seaway International Bridge, effective April 1, 2025. The change is necessary to ensure the continued safety and efficient operation of the bridge. Rising operational costs have outpaced current revenues, making the toll adjustment essential. Beginning April 1, 2025, tolls will increase by $1.00 to uphold critical safety standards, and maintain reliable service levels while focusing on immediate operational needs.

The updated rates can be found in the following table:

EFFECTIVE April 1, 2025

Gross Vehicle Weight Rating # of Axles CAD Currency US Currency < 4,080 kg 2 $5.25 $3.75 3 $8.50 $6.00 4 $11.75 $8.50 > 4,080 kg (All axles must be lowered) 2 $13.50 $9.75 3 $17.25 $12.50 4 $21.00 $15.00 5 $24.75 $17.75 6 $28.50 $20.50 7 $32.25 $23.25 8 $36.00 $26.00 9 $39.75 $28.75 10 $43.50 $31.50 Recreational Vehicles – $14.50 $10.50 Save 10% when you use the Seaway Transit Card

The toll increase is an important step to ensure the Seaway International Bridge remains safe and a reliable connection between Canada, Akwesasne, and the USA. This bridge serves as a vital link for the communities it supports, providing access to schools, hospitals, and enabling families and friends to stay connected. SIBC recognizes the importance of the Three Nations Bridge Crossing and remains committed to maintaining the safety and reliability of this critical infrastructure. Toll revenue supports Crown mandated free passage to sustain the bridge’s operations. The toll increase is necessary to ensure the bridge remains safe and functional for everyone who depends on it.

The Seaway International Bridge’s toll rates continue to undergo semi-annual assessments of their US currency equivalents. This approach to toll rate adjustments is consistent with other international bridges, where tolls are regularly evaluated and modified based on economic conditions and currency exchange rate fluctuations.

SIBC remains transparent about its operations and the necessity of this toll increase. The community’s understanding and support are invaluable as we strive to maintain the standard of safety and service that users expect and deserve.

For more information about SIBC and the Seaway Transit Card, please visit our website at https://sibc.ca/.