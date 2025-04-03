Top public sector earners in Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne

The Ontario government has released its 2024 Sunshine List. The annual disclosure includes public sector employees who earned $100,000 or more in the previous year.

The top local earners were healthcare leaders. Jeanette Despatie, CEO of Cornwall Community Hospital, earned $385,216.93, while Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), earned $373,871.65.

Other high earners at EOHU included Patricia Gauley ($174,776.85), Linda Cleroux ($171,671.04), and Therese Bourgeois ($168,776.85). At Cornwall Community Hospital, top earners included Drupatie Ramsarup, a Registered Nurse, who earned $257,130.45, and Mohammed Shaheen, Chief Information and Operating Officer, who earned $233,809.64.

At the City of Cornwall, former CAO Mathieu Rochon Fleury earned $244,377.70 in 2024, before “parting ways” last October. His successor, Tim Mills, earned $166,663.38 that same year as CAO of South Dundas. For comparison, CAO salaries in nearby counties include Maureen Adams ($213,116.75, SDG), Stéphane P. Parisien ($194,636.03, Prescott-Russell), and Alison Tutak ($182,721.85, Leeds-Grenville).

Among Cornwall’s top municipal earners were Michael Fawthrop, General Manager of Infrastructure ($175,627.76), and Mellissa Morgan Dobson, General Manager of Planning and Recreation ($171,642.47). Bob Peters, Manager of Economic Development and Planning, earned $141,239.30.

In Cornwall Police Services, Chief Shawna Spowart earned $210,836.00, while Detective Constable Matthew Dupuis earned $191,760.07. High-earning officers included Deputy Chief Vincent Foy ($188,555.20), Inspector David Michaud ($175,391.60), and Constable Patrick Depratto ($172,701.79), among others.

Among Cornwall Fire and Paramedic Services, Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson earned $182,254.69, Deputy Fire Chiefs Addison Pelkey and Leighton Woods each earned just over $152,000, and Chief of Paramedic Services William Lister earned $174,374.17. Several fire captains and platoon chiefs also surpassed the $150,000 threshold.

In total, 233 employees from the City of Cornwall, including those in administration, police, fire, and ambulance, made the Sunshine List in 2024.

At St. Lawrence College, President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt earned $336,992.10, while Dean Jennifer Haley of the Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies earned $182,600.52. Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges and Universities and MPP for Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry, earned $146,601.44. Out of 299 St. Lawrence College employees on the list across all campuses, approximately 30% work at the Cornwall campus. The total number of SLC employees on the Sunshine List is expected to decrease in 2025, following recent cut backs.

Cornwall Community Hospital had 313 employees on the list, the largest number in the health care sector in the area. Meanwhile, Winchester District Memorial Hospital CEO Charles Boland earned $322,256.81, and Vice-President Michelle Blouin earned $206,163.60.

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) had 1,579 employees on the list, led by Director Ron Ferguson at $285,258.50. Other high earners included Executive Superintendents Eric Hardie and Jeremy Hobbs (both over $229,000), and Secondary Teacher Brad Westgate of Russell High School, who earned $206,156.32.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) listed 805 employees, with Director Laurie Corrigan earning $257,000.12. Principals such as Joy Suzanne Martel ($163,470.49) and Walter MacDonald of St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School ($162,515.89) were also among top earners. Both UCDSB and CDSBEO serve a large region extending beyond Cornwall and SDG, including Brockville, Russell, and Kemptville.

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne had nine employees on the 2024 Sunshine List. Among the top earners was Chief of Police Shawn Dulude, who earned $174,332.29. Evelyn Brunet, Minimum Data Set Coordinator, made $141,337.78, while Detective Sergeant Melissa Haggerty earned $130,353.41.

Among other notable entries, Hollee Kew, General Manager of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, earned $263,894.03, followed by Rachel Daigneault, Executive Director of the Children’s Aid Society of SDG, at $222,665.78. Gary Waycik, Director of Historic Sites with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, made $159,412.81.

Several executive directors of local non-profit organizations also appeared on the 2024 Sunshine List. Erin Killoran, Executive Director of the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre, earned $141,771.41, while Debbie Fortier of Maison Baldwin House earned $114,186.12. Dr. Jeff Ridal, Executive Director of the St. Lawrence River Institute, earned $112,612.30, and Martha Woods of the Eastern Ontario Training Board earned $109,200.00.

In 2024, more than 375,000 employees appeared on the list, a significant jump from 300,000 in 2023, partly due to retroactive payments following the repeal of Bill 124, which had previously limited wage increases for most Ontario public sector workers at one per cent for three years.