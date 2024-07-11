Touch a Truck Brings Big Wheels and Big Smiles

July 11, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Wyatt Bernier (age 5) and Ellis Bernier (turning 3) sitting in a dump truck. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The City of Cornwall’s annual Touch a Truck event drew a large crowd in front of the Cornwall Civic Complex on June 27. That evening, families explored a wide range of vehicles, including plows, police cruisers, street sweepers, and ambulances. “Wyatt and Ellis like to see the trucks and vehicles and go inside them. They’re having a lot of fun,” said Alex Bernier, mother of Wyatt, 5, and Ellis, almost 3.

Francis Racine, Operations Coordinator for Children Services at the City of Cornwall, highlighted the event’s purpose. He said, “There is a big turnout today at the Touch a Truck event. We’ve been hosting this for a few years now. We started hosting it to showcase the services that are offered by the City of Cornwall.”

Attendees enjoyed viewing the impressive fleet and learned about various city departments. Also, the Cornwall Fire Service’s large sprinkler was a particular hit with the children. A rainbow appeared as the water splashed from the fire truck’s elevated sprinkler.

