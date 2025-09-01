Touch a Truck Draws Thousands

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall’s Touch a Truck event once again proved to be a summer highlight, drawing thousands of people to Lamoureux Park on August 20th for an evening of hands-on exploration.

From dump trucks and police cruisers to buses and street sweepers, children had the chance to climb aboard an impressive lineup of City vehicles and meet the people who operate them.

“There’s a lot more space out here in the park, which allowed more vehicles to participate and more activities for the kids,” said Justin Lefebvre, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Cornwall. “It worked out perfectly with the movie in the park afterward too.”

The fire truck and ambulance were among the biggest attractions, but Lefebvre noted the Zamboni also drew plenty of attention. “Honestly, every vehicle had a crowd. My own son, who’s two, was thrilled by the loud horns-he got really excited!”

The evening wrapped up with a free outdoor screening of The Mindcraft Movie, as families spread out on blankets and lawn chairs under the stars just west of the band shell.