November 18, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 42 min on November 12, 2024
Tour for Humanity Bus Makes Stop at CCVS
CCVS students took a ride through history with education about human rights as their destination. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

On November 11, 2024, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center’s (FSWC) Tour for Humanity bus visited Cornwall Collegiate andVocational School (CCVS) to educate students on the Holocaust, human rights, and the importance of standing against hate. The mobile human rights education center, a wheelchair-accessible bus, delivered interactive workshops designed to teach students about historical atrocities and encourage unity.

Simon Busse, an educator with FSWC, described the Tour for Humanity as “a mobile human rights education center” that travels across Canada to help students and communities “understand the dangers of hate and the need for justice and tolerance.” Busse noted that the presentation includes lessons on the Holocaust, Canada’s own human rights challenges, and global atrocities. “We aim to inspire and empower people to take action against hate, bullying, and injustice,” he said.

Reflecting on why such education is especially important today, Busse highlighted the rise in hate crimes. “Sadly, we’ve seen an increase in hate crimes, many of which are carried out by young people. It’s crucial that students learn to recognize and report hate in all forms,” heexplained.

Aicha, a Grade 9 student at CCVS who attended the presentation, found it “very informative and eye-opening on the diversity of ethnicities and cultures and why we should stop hate. In 2024, we’re more aware of past wrongs and how important it is to support each other in our diversesociety.”

The presentation also touched on Canada’s evolving approach to human rights. “After World War II, Canada wasn’t as welcoming to refugees as it is today. It’s something we’ve learned from,” said Busse, acknowledging Canada’s past refugee policies. “Today, we try to emphasize to students that Canada has become a place of refuge and a symbol of tolerance, but maintaining this image requires continuous work and education.”

In closing, Busse reflected on the need to be proactive in combating hate: “You don’t need to be from a certain background to stand upagainst hate. Instead of being bystanders, we can all be ‘upstanders,’ actively working towards justice and inclusion.” Through the Tour for Humanity, FSWC hopes to equip students with the knowledge and courage to promote these values in their own lives.

