Tourism Fund Sponsors Pride Festival

JASON SETNYK

Diversity Cornwall has announced the Cornwall Tourism Development Fund as its Ultimate Ally Sponsor for the 2025 Pride Festival, marking the organization’s 10th anniversary. A contribution of $9,375 was presented by Dale Allen, Chair of the Tourism Development Corporation of Cornwall.

This multi-year support reinforces the Tourism Fund’s ongoing commitment to promoting inclusivity and tourism in the region.

“Their consistent, generous support ensures that the Diversity Cornwall Pride Festival continues to be a major highlight year after year,” said Liz Quenville, President of Diversity Cornwall.

The partnership will help the festival continue to draw visitors, support the 2SLGBTQ+ community, and foster a welcoming atmosphere in Cornwall.

The Diversity Cornwall 2025 Pride Festival runs from July 12 to July 20, 2025, covering nine days of events across Cornwall, Akwesasne, and SDG. The Pride Parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, 2025, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Aquatic Centre.