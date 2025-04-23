Tourism Summit showcases regional collaboration

The inaugural Cornwall & SDG Counties Tourism Summit welcomed over 100 participants to the Cornwall Civic Complex, marking a significant step forward for regional tourism collaboration and innovation.

The day-long event, held during National Tourism Week, brought together municipal leaders, tourism operators, and community organizations for a packed agenda of expert presentations, networking sessions, and strategy discussions. “I’m really pleased with how many people came to enjoy the day,” said Shauna Baggs, Tourism Supervisor for the City of Cornwall. “The most important part of any of these events is the connections people build while they’re here.”

A major highlight was the keynote by Tourism Industry Association of Ontario President & CEO Andrew Siegwart, who spoke about emerging trends and opportunities across the province. “Lobbying all levels of government on your behalf is not just a job — it’s a passion,” he said, acknowledging the challenges operators have overcome in recent years. Siegwart emphasized the vital role TIAO plays in representing tourism interests across Ontario, from municipalities to major tourism operators, and stressed the importance of advocacy at every level of government. He also spoke about pressing issues such as federal labour and immigration policy, municipal accommodation taxes, and the impact of trade tariffs, sharing fresh insights from Destination Ontario to help guide strategic decisions in border communities.

Local startup FanSaves also took centre stage, with co-founder Kris McCarthy reflecting on the company’s roots in Cornwall. “This area has a lot of meaning for me,” said McCarthy. “We started FanSaves here to bring digital engagement to local businesses. It’s exciting to now see how tourism organizations can use technology like ours to attract and retain visitors.”

North Glengarry Deputy Mayor Carma Williams emphasized the growing importance of regional partnerships. “We really need to focus on making Cornwall and SDG a premier destination,” she said. “There are no visible borders here. If Cornwall is strong in tourism, that makes SDG strong, and the same goes for Akwesasne.”

The event also saw the official launch of the 2025 Cornwall & SDG Counties Visitor Guide, presentations from Akwesasne Tourism and Regional Tourism Organization 9 (RT09), and a look at how film and food tourism can further elevate the region.

Organizers say the strong turnout and positive feedback point toward future summits. “Hopefully we’ll come back next year and do something similar,” Baggs added. “It’s all about building bridges and growing our region together.”