May 22, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Towering crane on Montreal Road
The crane will assist in the construction of a 12-storey, 160-unit complex. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

A towering crane reaching approximately 200 feet into the sky was installed on May 9 at 910 Montreal Road, marking a major milestone in one of Cornwall’s most significant residential construction projects in years.

The crane will assist in the construction of a 12-storey, 160-unit apartment building next to La Maison. The $44 million development, led by Quebec-based Swimko Construction, aims to bring much-needed rental housing to Le Village, with around half of the units meeting the city’s affordable housing criteria.

“We are currently building a 12-storey, 160-door rental project located at 910 Montreal Rd.,” said Rosalie Koutsogilas of Swimko Construction.

With the installation of the crane, “ee believe this is a pivotal point in the project and we are excited to create some more buzz around it.”

The property, once a derelict former gas station, is now being transformed with support from Cornwall’s extended Tax Increment Grant (TIG) program. Completion is expected in 2025.

