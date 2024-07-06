Township of South Glengarry Plants 80 Trees at Glen Gordon Park with RRCA and CDHS

South Glengarry’s Glen Gordon Park is now home to 80 new trees thanks to a partnership between the Township, the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) and Char-Lan District High School (CDHS).

The variety of native and naturalized trees planted – including white pine, red maple, bur oak, and white spruce – will replace several dead or dying trees recently removed from the park. The new trees were planted by grade 8 CDHS students along with the RRCA and South Glengarry’s mayor and staff during a recent community planting event at the park, which is located north of Lancaster at the corner of Concession Road 4 and County Road 34.

“Thanks to our community partnerships, these new trees will be enjoyed for generations to come,” says South Glengarry Mayor and RRCA Board Member, Lachlan McDonald. “We are grateful to the Township’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department, the RRCA, and our local students who enhanced this tranquil nature spot for the benefit of our park users and our environment.”

In recent years, the Township and the RRCA have partnered on several tree-planting initiatives at local greenspaces, including adding 150 trees at Glen Walter Regional Park.

South Glengarry’s General Manager of Parks, Recreation and Culture, Sherry-Lynn Harbers, says she appreciates being able to turn to the RRCA for tree planting support at local parks. “Our department has been hard at work during the past few years to remove trees affected by the emerald ash border, Dutch elm disease, and more, to ensure our parks are safe and accessible to all. Thanks to the RRCA, our re-planting efforts are set for success,” she says.

Through partnerships with public and private property owners, the RRCA has planted 1.3 million trees since 1994. “The RRCA values its strong municipal partnerships,” says outgoing RRCA General Manager, Richard Pilon. “Planting trees is one of the ways we work with our communities to enhance our local watersheds’ health and resilience.”

For the 17 CDHS students who joined in the planting effort at Glen Gordon Park, the experience helped foster a personal connection to some of the stewardship and sustainability concepts they have been learning in their STEM class. “It was a memorable way to apply this knowledge and directly contribute to our local environment,” says teacher Michelle Oliveira.

Char-Lan student Reeghan O. says the event left her with a good feeling. “In a couple of years, it will help the environment a lot.”