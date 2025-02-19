Township seeks funds for Smithfield Park

South Glengarry staff will be submitting an application to the Ontario Trillium Fund (OTF) to secure a grant to build a multi-use pathway in Smithfield Park in Lancaster.

The paved pathway will provide a more accessible route for visitors to get to the playground and pavilion, by foot, walker, wheelchair or on bicycle. Trillium Funding assists municipalities and organizations provide services and programs that benefit residents of Ontario, while investing in the growth of the community.

Smithfield Park offers a venue for families to enjoy the outdoors in all seasons, hosting events such as Family Day, Santa Claus Parade and Canada Day celebrations. The park is accessed by people of all ages and improvements have been ongoing, such as the new play structure last spring, to make Smithfield a great family place to visit.

South Glengarry Council was happy to support staff’s application for the funding. Councillor Sam McDonell suggested staff consider reaching out for assistance in writing the grant application to ensure it fulfills all levels of the OTF outline. Staff will be applying for 100 per cent funding of the project, up to a limit of $200,000. The provincial government is funding $28 million towards capital projects for small municipalities, Indigenous communities and non-profit organizations.

If funding is secured through the program, Council will be provided with detailed drawings of the proposed design. The expectation is the pathway would be completed within a 12-month time frame once all elements are approved and in place to proceed with the project. With the recent announcement of the new long-term care home to be built in Lancaster, the usefulness of the path goes beyond just kids on bikes. A paved, asphalt pathway will allow seniors to enjoy walks in Smithfield Park as well.