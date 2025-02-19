Township seeks funds for Smithfield Park

February 19, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 54 min on February 18, 2025
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:

South Glengarry staff will be submitting an application to the Ontario Trillium Fund (OTF) to secure a grant to build a multi-use pathway in Smithfield Park in Lancaster.

The paved pathway will provide a more accessible route for visitors to get to the playground and pavilion, by foot, walker, wheelchair or on bicycle. Trillium Funding assists municipalities and organizations provide services and programs that benefit residents of Ontario, while investing in the growth of the community.

Smithfield Park offers a venue for families to enjoy the outdoors in all seasons, hosting events such as Family Day, Santa Claus Parade and Canada Day celebrations. The park is accessed by people of all ages and improvements have been ongoing, such as the new play structure last spring, to make Smithfield a great family place to visit.

South Glengarry Council was happy to support staff’s application for the funding. Councillor Sam McDonell suggested staff consider reaching out for assistance in writing the grant application to ensure it fulfills all levels of the OTF outline. Staff will be applying for 100 per cent funding of the project, up to a limit of $200,000. The provincial government is funding $28 million towards capital projects for small municipalities, Indigenous communities and non-profit organizations.

If funding is secured through the program, Council will be provided with detailed drawings of the proposed design. The expectation is the pathway would be completed within a 12-month time frame once all elements are approved and in place to proceed with the project. With the recent announcement of the new long-term care home to be built in Lancaster, the usefulness of the path goes beyond just kids on bikes. A paved, asphalt pathway will allow seniors to enjoy walks in Smithfield Park as well.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

 Ingleside rallies against BMO closure
Local News

 Ingleside rallies against BMO closure

Residents, businesses, and South Stormont officials are pushing back against the planned closure of the Bank of Montreal (BMO) Ingleside branch, the township's only financial…