Traffic declines at Seaway Bridge reflect national cross-border travel drop

Cross-border traffic over the Seaway International Bridge dipped slightly in March 2025, mirroring a national trend of reduced Canadian travel to the United States.

According to new figures from the Seaway International Bridge Corporation, total vehicle transits in March dropped 1.85% compared to the same month in 2024. Car traffic fell by 1.71%, while truck traffic saw a sharper decline of 8.77%.

The decrease aligns with a broader national shift. Statistics Canada reported a 32% year-over-year drop in car trips to the U.S. last month — the steepest decline since the pandemic — amid growing concerns over political tensions, new U.S. travel rules, and a weak Canadian dollar.

A recent Canadian travel advisory highlighted reports of extended detentions at U.S. borders, while new regulations taking effect this week impose stricter conditions on Canadians staying longer than 30 days. Anger over proposed tariffs and controversial annexation comments by U.S. leaders have further strained travel sentiment.

Locally, Mayor Justin Towndale has been engaged in cross-border talks with officials from New York State to address the impact of tariffs on trade and tourism. “These policies may originate in Washington, but their effects are felt here,” Towndale said. “We’re already seeing layoffs in Quebec, and our industries in Cornwall could be next.”

While long-term impacts remain to be seen, the Seaway Bridge data suggests growing hesitancy among travellers on both sides of the border. With Canadian travel to other countries rising by 9%, the U.S. may be losing its appeal for short-term trips and snowbird stays alike.

Despite the downturn, Towndale emphasized the importance of maintaining cross-border relationships. “We’re one region. It’s vital we continue working together to push back on policies that hurt local economies.”