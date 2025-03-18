Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen vehicles

March 18, 2025 at 10 h 29 min
By Richard Mahoney
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen vehicles
Two stolen vehicles were found inside this container.

A 63-year-old Saint-Hubert, Quebec man has been charged after stolen vehicles were found in a sea container on eastbound Highway 401.

Officers from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) were conducting an inspection just before 9 a.m. March 17 at the Curry Hill scales, east of Cornwall, when they made the discovery. Members of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded. The two vehicles in the sea can had been reported stolen in Greater Toronto area.

Ghislain Gallant has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall May 7.

