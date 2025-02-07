Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen vehicles

February 7, 2025 at 12 h 09 min
By Richard Mahoney
Two stolen vehicles were found in a container being hauled by a tractor trailer. (Photo : OPP)

A 61-year-old Toronto resident has been charged after two stolen vehicles were located in a tractor trailer near Cornwall.

Officers from the Ministry of Transportation initially stopped the transport on shortly before 10 a.m. February 5 to ensure the safety of the vehicle. They called in the SD&G OPP and OPP Highway Safety Division when it was discovered that two stolen vehicles were inside the sea container on the trailer.

The two high-end vehicles in the container had been reported stolen in Toronto in late January.

Ihor Kravets has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall April 22.

