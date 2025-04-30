Trafficking charge

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 39-year-old man from Brockville with trafficking cocaine, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, distributing illicit cannabis and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He was arrested April 28 at the Port of Entry by members of the Canada Border Services Agency and subsequently turned over to the CPS.

Shoplifting, meth possession

A 40-year-old Cornwall man was charge April 29 with possession of methamphetamine, shoplifting, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to attend court. It is alleged Feb. 3, the man stole merchandise from a Ninth Street West business. April 29, while bound by a peace bond, the man allegedly was found to be in possession of methamphetamine when officers were dispatched to a break and enter complaint.

Assault charge

A 32-year-old woman from Cornwall was charged April 28 after she allegedly punched an individual known to her in the face at a Pitt Street establishment April 18.

Impaired driving charge

A 27-year-old woman from Cornwall was charged with impaired driving April 27 while a member of the Cornwall Police Service conducted a traffic stop in the area of Vincent Massey Drive.

Uttering threats

A 15-year-old youth from Akwesasne was arrested April 29 and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged April 24, the youth threatened to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Shoplifting charges

A 37-year-old Cornwall man faces shoplifting charges. It is alleged Jan. 17 and March 12, the man stole merchandise from a Ninth Street West business. April 28, police were dispatched to a Ninth Street East business in regard to a theft complaint and the man was taken into custody.