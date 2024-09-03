Trafficking, theft charges

September 3, 2024 at 14 h 50 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Kyle McKenna, 30, of Cornwall, with impaired driving, possession of an illicit drug (methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking and possession of meth.

Sept. 2, police responded to a suspicious person call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was operating his vehicle under the influence of drugs. Further investigation also revealed the man was allegedly in possession of drugs, packaging material and a scale.

Theft charge

Daryl French, 47, of Morrisburg, was arrested Sept. 1, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged he stole several items from an individual’s vehicle.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Kidnapping, assault charges; cars hit during pursuit
Local News

Kidnapping, assault charges; cars hit during pursuit

Man charged with 2016 assault A 25-year-old Cornwall man has been charged by the Cornwall Police Service for an assault he allegedly…

Local News

Weapon, assault charges

Weapon, assault charges The Cornwall Police Service charged a 51-year-old Brossard man July 16 with several offences, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm,…

Assault charges
Local News

Assault charges

Assault charges A 33-year-old Cornwall woman faces a slew of charges after being arrested by Cornwall police July 5. Charges include assault, sexual assault, uttering…