Trafficking, theft charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Kyle McKenna, 30, of Cornwall, with impaired driving, possession of an illicit drug (methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking and possession of meth.

Sept. 2, police responded to a suspicious person call and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was operating his vehicle under the influence of drugs. Further investigation also revealed the man was allegedly in possession of drugs, packaging material and a scale.

Theft charge

Daryl French, 47, of Morrisburg, was arrested Sept. 1, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged he stole several items from an individual’s vehicle.