Trash to Treasure returns once more!

The City’s popular Trash to Treasure event is returning this year, on June 3-4!

Trash to Treasure Day is an opportunity for residents to share their gently used, unwanted household items with treasure hunters. The goal is to reuse items rather than sending them to the landfill. Trash to Treasure is an event for the whole community!

Saturday, June 3 is a community yard sale day. On Sunday, June 4, residents can set out items to give away.

On the Trash to Treasure giveaway day, please do not set out mattresses, hazardous waste, or food.

What other rules should I be aware of?

If you have items remaining at the end of the community yard sale or giveaway day,

please bring them back inside by 7 p.m. Dumping waste is prohibited. Please donate gently used items to a thrift store, or bring trash to the landfill at 2590 Cornwall Centre Road.

To sign up, simply visit: https://bit.ly/3L1BHfP

Physical maps of yard sale and giveaway locations are available at City Hall. You can

also view the maps online:

Currently Registered Yard Sale Locations: https://arcg.is/1b4z9H

Currently Registered Giveaway Locations: https://arcg.is/0j0DKW

