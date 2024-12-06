Tree lighting, plaque unveiling

December 6, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 26 min on December 3, 2024
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
The Mill Square tree has become a festive fixture. (Photo : Kim Burton Schram)

Mill Street Park in Alexandria drew a big crowd Friday for the tree lighting of the impressive pine that was planted over 20 years ago.

Santa arrived in style on an ATV decked out in lights.

North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald was present to welcome everyone and to announce the unveiling of the plaque honouring Jean-Guy Levert, a former roads superintendent, who dedicated more than 40 years as to  the tree lighting committee in Alexandria. His wife and son were present for the unveiling and expressed their appreciation to North Glengarry Township for honouring Jean-Guy Levert’s commitment to the community.

