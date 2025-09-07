Triathlon Draws 470 Competitors

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Triathlon returned for its 21st edition this weekend, drawing 470 athletes from across Ontario, Quebec, and New York State for a full slate of adult races on Sunday, August 24.

The event featured scenic waterfront routes and traffic-free city streets.

In the Olympic Triathlon, Alex Girard captured the men’s title with a time of 2:03:29, while Robyn Hardage led the women’s division, finishing in 2:22:21.

The Sprint Triathlon saw Benjamin Clark win the men’s race in 1:07:28 and Danae Morris top the women’s podium at 1:09:04. In the Sprint Duathlon, Abdullah Alshammari crossed first in 1:01:22 for the men, while Shannon Merizzi led the women in 1:13:28.

Race Director Natasha Pozega praised the turnout and the atmosphere: “So far, everything is swimming along smoothly,” she said with a laugh.

“I love the energy of this event. We have the best volunteers, participants, and spectators, and it feels great to showcase the beautiful amenities Cornwall has to offer.”

The adult races required the support of 180 volunteers, helping ensure the smooth execution of multiple events, including the Try-A-Tri, Olympic, and Sprint distances, as well as the 5K and 10K runs.

This year’s triathlon also raised close to $18,000 for the BGC Cornwall/SDG, supporting local children and youth programs.

BGC Cornwall/SDG provides a safe, fun and supervised place where children and youth from all cultural and economic backgrounds, can participate in educational programs that promote learning, development, and growth.

“This event brings people together from all over,” Pozega added. “It’s a true celebration of community, sport, and the incredible waterfront we have here in Cornwall.”