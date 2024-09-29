Truck replaces ambulance

South Glengarry has agreed to spend up to $35,000 to purchase a replacement support and rescue truck for its fire department.

The fire service has been working with two ambulances but one of the vehicles, a 2000 model, has been recently taken out of service from the North Lancaster station.

At its most recent meeting, council agree with Chief Dave Robertson who says a 4×4 pickup truck would make an excellent support and rescue vehicle that can better access remote locations, is easier to maintain and doesn’t require yearly certification, as is the case with an ambulance. It is also no secret that ambulances can get stuck in a small amount of snow, making callouts even more challenging during the winter months. With budget savings from another department, funds are available for the purchase.