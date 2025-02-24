Trucker charged with impaired driving

February 24, 2025 at 9 h 13 min
Reading time: 1 min
Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Trucker charged with impaired driving
A bottle of booze was found in this tractor trailer cab. (Photo : OPP)
A 54-year-old driver from Scarborough faces impaired driving and other charges after Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers and Ontario Transportation officers responded to a broken down tractor trailer on Boundary Road, near Highway 401 in South Glengarry, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.
They spotted open alcohol in the cab. A roadside screening device was utilized and the driver was transported to the detachment for testing. He was charged and released, with a court appearance scheduled for March 25 in Cornwall.
Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Habitat for Humanity Launches Critical Repairs Program
Local News

Habitat for Humanity Launches Critical Repairs Program

Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & The Counties has launched a Critical Repairs Program aimed at helping low-income homeowners in…