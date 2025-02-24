Trucker charged with impaired driving

A 54-year-old driver from Scarborough faces impaired driving and other charges after Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers and Ontario Transportation officers responded to a broken down tractor trailer on Boundary Road, near Highway 401 in South Glengarry, shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

They spotted open alcohol in the cab. A roadside screening device was utilized and the driver was transported to the detachment for testing. He was charged and released, with a court appearance scheduled for March 25 in Cornwall.