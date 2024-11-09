Trunk Sale Marks 15 Years of Giving

November 9, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 14 min on November 6, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYKThe 15th Annual Trunk Sale, hosted by We 3 Girls & Company at Marlin Orchards on November 2 and 3, raised funds in support of Beyond 21. The two-day event featured over 120 vendors, family-friendly activities, and live music, drawing a large turnout from the Cornwall area. In her statement following the event, Amy Malyon, Executive Director of Beyond 21, shared her excitement about the community's support. “The 15th Annual Trunk Sale, organized by We 3 Girls and Company in support of Beyond 21, was our most successful fundraising event to date! The weekend was nothing short of amazing—from perfect weather and a unique collection of vendors to our dedicated volunteers, gracious host, and the incredible support from the community,” she said. “It truly takes a village, and this event was a testament to what we can achieve through strong partnerships.” With activities like photo mini-sessions, face painting, and fire truck tours, as well as food trucks and handmade goods, the event aimed to raise over $80,000 for Beyond 21’s day program for adults with developmental disabilities. All ticket sales and a portion of vendor proceeds directly supported Beyond 21's mission, helping provide essential services for local adults. The Annual Trunk Sale continues to be a beloved event, making a lasting impact on local charities by raising over $300,000 since its inception.
Comment count:
Trunk Sale Marks 15 Years of Giving
Amy Malyon, Executive Director of Beyond 21, along with Vice Chair Shannon Savard, MPP Nolan Quinn, and Founder Tish Humphries at the 15th Annual Trunk Sale fundraiser. (Photo : Submitted Photo)

The 15th Annual Trunk Sale, hosted by We 3 Girls & Company at Marlin Orchards on November 2 and 3, raised funds in support of Beyond 21. The two-day event featured over 120 vendors, family-friendly activities, and live music, drawing a large turnout from the Cornwall area.

In her statement following the event, Amy Malyon, Executive Director of Beyond 21, shared her excitement about the community’s support. “The 15th Annual Trunk Sale, organized by We 3 Girls and Company in support of Beyond 21, was our most successful fundraising event to date! The weekend was nothing short of amazing—from perfect weather and a unique collection of vendors to our dedicated volunteers, gracious host, and the incredible support from the community,” she said. “It truly takes a village, and this event was a testament to what we can achieve through strong partnerships.”

With activities like photo mini-sessions, face painting, and fire truck tours, as well as food trucks and handmade goods, the event aimed to raise over $80,000 for Beyond 21’s day program for adults with developmental disabilities. All ticket sales and a portion of vendor proceeds directly supported Beyond 21’s mission, helping provide essential services for local adults.

The Annual Trunk Sale continues to be a beloved event, making a lasting impact on local charities by raising over $300,000 since its inception.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Art collection grows
Local News

Art collection grows

North Glengarry Township has received a beautiful gift from the Collectif d’artistes de Glengarry Artists’ Collective, a painting by Lynne Ayers. The donation is the…