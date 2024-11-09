Trunk Sale Marks 15 Years of Giving

JASON SETNYKThe 15th Annual Trunk Sale, hosted by We 3 Girls & Company at Marlin Orchards on November 2 and 3, raised funds in support of Beyond 21. The two-day event featured over 120 vendors, family-friendly activities, and live music, drawing a large turnout from the Cornwall area. In her statement following the event, Amy Malyon, Executive Director of Beyond 21, shared her excitement about the community's support. “The 15th Annual Trunk Sale, organized by We 3 Girls and Company in support of Beyond 21, was our most successful fundraising event to date! The weekend was nothing short of amazing—from perfect weather and a unique collection of vendors to our dedicated volunteers, gracious host, and the incredible support from the community,” she said. “It truly takes a village, and this event was a testament to what we can achieve through strong partnerships.” With activities like photo mini-sessions, face painting, and fire truck tours, as well as food trucks and handmade goods, the event aimed to raise over $80,000 for Beyond 21’s day program for adults with developmental disabilities. All ticket sales and a portion of vendor proceeds directly supported Beyond 21's mission, helping provide essential services for local adults. The Annual Trunk Sale continues to be a beloved event, making a lasting impact on local charities by raising over $300,000 since its inception.

