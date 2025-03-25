Trustee quits

Curtis Jordan, who has represented Stormont-Glengarry on the Upper Canada District School Board since 2022, has stepped telling the board he has accepted a “position elsewhere.”

During a special meeting March 20, trustees voted unanimously in favour of accepting the resignation and proceeding with an appointment process to fill the now vacant seat.

As per the Education Act, the appointment must be completed within 90 days. The board will receive applications from eligible individuals for this position until 4 p.m. April 28.

Jordan has been embroiled in controversy in the past, having been censured in 2023 by colleagues for breaching the board’s code of conduct.

At the same time, Jordan was recognized at Queen’s Park with a standing ovation as the first openly Autistic elected official in Ontario.