Trustee quits

March 25, 2025 at 8 h 29 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Trustee quits
Curtis Jordan

Curtis Jordan, who has represented Stormont-Glengarry on the Upper Canada District School Board since 2022, has stepped telling the board he has accepted a “position elsewhere.”

During a special meeting March 20, trustees voted unanimously in favour of accepting the resignation and proceeding with an appointment process to fill the now vacant seat.

As per the Education Act, the appointment must be completed within 90 days. The board will receive applications from eligible individuals for this position until 4 p.m. April 28.

Jordan has been embroiled in controversy in the past, having been censured in 2023 by colleagues for breaching the board’s code of conduct.

At the same time, Jordan was recognized at Queen’s Park with a standing ovation as the first openly Autistic elected official in Ontario.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Duncan on Canada First, tariffs, leadership
Local News

Duncan on Canada First, tariffs, leadership

Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Conservative MP Eric Duncan recently shared his thoughts on key political developments, including the Canada…