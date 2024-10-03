Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan Presented to Council

At the Cornwall City Council meeting on September 24, 2024, the development of the City’s Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan was presented, focusing on reconciliation with Indigenous communities, particularly Akwesasne. The plan, developed with the assistance of Orbis Risk Consulting Inc., aims to address the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, with emphasis on building partnerships and fostering open dialogue.

Councillor Carilyne Hébert emphasized the importance of consulting with Akwesasne in the development of the plan, particularly regarding service delivery and training. “Partners in Akwesasne’s efforts in developing the plan should be consulted because I think they’d have a perspective in terms of our service delivery, and maybe even some insight on what kind of training needed,” she said. Hébert also suggested forming a “lived experience table” where Indigenous voices could share their experiences and shape the plan.

Katherine Wells, Director of Government Relations & Corporate Priorities, responded by highlighting the city’s efforts to engage with Indigenous communities. “We certainly recognize that we have many members, both in Cornwall and Akwesasne, who are from various Indigenous nations. That’s why we felt it was very important to hold two public engagement sessions—one in each community,” she explained.

Shelley Trevethan from Orbis Risk Consulting also elaborated on the ongoing consultations. “As we’ve been talking to people so far and having interviews, we’ve been asking them those questions. When we speak with the Mohawk Council, one of the things we’re going to ask them about is doing something in the community but outside of Akwesasne,” Trevethan said, stressing the importance of connecting with other Indigenous groups as well.

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo reflected on the personal significance of the reconciliation process. “Canada is my adopted country. It has welcomed me, and it is a beautiful land that the Creator has blessed. But I know it has also required healing from the sorrows inflicted upon its Indigenous people. Coming from Africa, I know quite a bit about the lasting pain of colonial oppression, and I feel a special kinship with my Canadian Indigenous brothers and sisters,” he said, urging humility and love in moving forward with reconciliation efforts.

Councillor Claude McIntosh shared a personal story from the 1970s when he traveled with the St. Regis Braves lacrosse team. “We went to Nova Scotia for the Canadian Championships, and the person running the tournament approached the team manager and said, ‘I hope I’m not going to have any trouble with you guys.’ It was a shock to these young men, who wereoutstanding players and university students,” McIntosh recalled. He stressed that while relations have improved, there is still much work to be done.

The City of Cornwall has already initiated steps toward reconciliation, including public engagement sessions and an open survey through the “Have Your Say” platform. Wells emphasized the city’s commitment to making meaningful progress: “By embedding reconciliation into our strategic framework, we can build a more inclusive and respectful community for all.”

The public engagement session held on September 25 at Salon B of the Civic Complex provided an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to share their insights and help shape the action plan.