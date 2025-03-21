Two charged after stolen vehicles recovered

Two Quebec residents have been charged by the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police after two stolen vehicles were recovered March 18 on Highway 401 in South Glengarry Township.

Mathys St-Amand, 19, of Quebec, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 16-year-old male from St-Alfonze, Quebec, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and flight from a peace officer.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall at a later date.

The recovered vehicles were a 2023 Jeep JJD and 2023 Lexus RX that had been stolen from the Greater Toronto Area.

Impaired driving charge

A 19-year-old faces numerous charges after a single vehicle collision in South Glengarry Township.

March 16, shortly after 12 a.mm members of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the crash on Street Road.

Nathan Quesnel, of South Glengarry, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand, operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, failing to comply with a probation order, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident, failing to surrender licence and driving a motor vehicle that was not equipped with ignition interlock device.