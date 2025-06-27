Two Charged in South Dundas Drug Bust

June 26, 2025 at 20 h 30 min
Reading time: 30 s
Comment count:
Two Charged in South Dundas Drug Bust
Weapons and ammunition seized by OPP during South Dundas drug bust. (Photo : : OPP)

JASON SETNYK

Two men are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges following a major police operation on Hanesville Road.

The OPP East Region Community Street Crime Unit launched an investigation in March into suspected drug activity in the area. On Thursday, June 19, officers executed a search warrant at a residence and property with support from the OPP Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit, and SD&G Detachment.

Police seized nearly 2.5 grams of suspected cocaine, over 9 grams of suspected crystal meth, more than 100 suspected methamphetamine tablets, and over 50 codeine tablets.

A .22-calibre rifle, ammunition, a crossbow with arrows, and drug trafficking paraphernalia were also found.

Two men, aged 37 and 60, were arrested and held for a bail hearing on June 20. OPP say the investigation is ongoing and anticipate an additional arrest.

Share this article

Suggested articles

North Dundas man charged with assault
Local News

North Dundas man charged with assault

A 30-year-old North Dundas man faces charges after Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a disturbance in North Stormont Township March…

Local News

Man charged in fatal collision

Charges have been laid in relation to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and SUV that claimed the life of a Martintown man and left his son with serious injuries. As…

Three charged with drug possession
Local News

Three charged with drug possession

The Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry (SD&G) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three individuals with possession of illegal drugs. April 30, shortly…