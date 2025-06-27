Two Charged in South Dundas Drug Bust

JASON SETNYK

Two men are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges following a major police operation on Hanesville Road.

The OPP East Region Community Street Crime Unit launched an investigation in March into suspected drug activity in the area. On Thursday, June 19, officers executed a search warrant at a residence and property with support from the OPP Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit, and SD&G Detachment.

Police seized nearly 2.5 grams of suspected cocaine, over 9 grams of suspected crystal meth, more than 100 suspected methamphetamine tablets, and over 50 codeine tablets.

A .22-calibre rifle, ammunition, a crossbow with arrows, and drug trafficking paraphernalia were also found.

Two men, aged 37 and 60, were arrested and held for a bail hearing on June 20. OPP say the investigation is ongoing and anticipate an additional arrest.