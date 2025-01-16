Two charged with furnace theft

Two people have been charged after the Ontario Provincial Police recovered stolen property, including two furnaces, valued at about $100,000.

Antoine Campagna, from South Glengarry, and Joseph Campagna from Cornwall, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in stolen goods. They are to appear in Cornwall court February 20.

November 19, 2024, members of the Russell County OPP responded to a call for a theft from a residential construction site in Russell, where two furnaces had been stolen. January 14, a search warrant at a residence in Cornwall resulted in the recovery of approximately $100,000 in stolen property, including a furnace from the theft in Russell.

Police have not been able to locate the rightful owners of the following items:

1 King Canada Generator

1 Porter Cable air compressor

1 York air conditioner

1 Environsense hot water tank

25 boxes of Mainstays engineered flooring.

Similar thefts have been reported in nearby regions, including Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, Leeds and Grenville. There may be victims in these areas whose property was recovered during this investigation.

If you believe these items belong to you, contact the Russell County OPP detachment at 613-443-4499 and refer to occurrence # E241540010.